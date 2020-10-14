Among Us map guide: Tips for The Skeld, Polus, and MIRA HQ

Need to brush up on your Among Us map knowledge? There are currently three maps in which to race around as you complete tasks as an earnest Crewmate, or hang back as the Imposter. In your quest to avoid elimination, it's always important to be aware of your surroundings.

Whether your intentions are honest or nefarious, it's best to familiarise yourself with the rooms and tasks on each map as early as possible. With that in mind, I'm here to help you sniff out potential Imposters and convince your teammates they can trust you—even when they shouldn't. Here are the Among Us maps, and what you can do on each level to give yourself the edge.

How to use the Admin room

You can head to the Admin room on all three maps to see how many Crewmates are still alive. The Admin map only shows approximate player locations to avoid giving away Imposters lurking in the vents, though. All players share the same icon, so you can't tell them apart.

The Admin map is a valuable tool for Crewmates as you can check up on others to see where they're heading, and question them in meetings to see if their story checks out. If you notice a player icon flash, then it's likely a Crewmate has just been killed. However, Imposters can also use this map to find vulnerable Crewmates, race to their location, and pick them off.

Among Us The Skeld map: Staying alive on the spaceship

The Skeld emergency meeting button location: Cafeteria

The Skeld is the oldest map in Among Us, and it's ideal for new players. That's because it's a great place to get to grips with Among Us' tasks, and try your hand as a devious Imposter.

It features security cameras that show you a live feed of specific zones. Routinely checking these via the terminal in Security could see you catching an Imposter in the act, or noticing a dead body before another Crewmate finds it. It's a good idea to stop by this room on your way to other tasks. The cameras display a red light when in use, so keep an eye out for these when playing as the Imposter to avoid getting caught.

Sabotages

Imposters can sabotage the Crewmates' efforts by opening their map and clicking on one of the red icons on the screen. There are cooldowns on each, so you need to find the perfect time to strike, and make the most of the opportunity. Here are the available sabotages on The Skeld, and what they do:

Reactor: Causes the reactor to meltdown, cannot be ignored by Crewmates. Fixed by two players placing their hands on scanners.

Causes the reactor to meltdown, cannot be ignored by Crewmates. Fixed by two players placing their hands on scanners. O2: Oxygen levels decrease, cannot be ignored by Crewmates. Fixed by two players interacting with keypads in Admin and O2.

Oxygen levels decrease, cannot be ignored by Crewmates. Fixed by two players interacting with keypads in Admin and O2. Communications: Crewmates cannot see their task list, disables admin, and security cameras. Fixed by turning a dial.

Crewmates cannot see their task list, disables admin, and security cameras. Fixed by turning a dial. Electrical/Lights: Reduces Crewmate vision. Fixed by flipping switches in Electrical.

Reduces Crewmate vision. Fixed by flipping switches in Electrical. Doors: Locks the doors in a specific room for ten seconds (has a separate cooldown to other sabotages).

(Image credit: Innersloth)

Vents

When playing as the Imposter you can use its vents to fast travel between different rooms to avoid being spotted. On The Skeld you usually find players in MedBay, Security, and Electrical, and all of these can be accessed using the vents. It's also possible to hop between Cafeteria, Admin, and the hallway outside Navigation. From Reactor, you can sneak to the Upper and Lower Engine rooms, and Navigation also has vents that lead to both Shields and Weapons.

Visual Tasks

Visual tasks are jobs you can watch other Crewmates perform. Experienced players may prefer to disable visual tasks, but if you're just starting out, they can help you determine which of your fellow Crewmates are innocent. As a Crewmate you can't cherry-pick your tasks, but if you are assigned one of these, try to complete it while someone else is around to observe. As a general rule for both regular and visual tasks: Short tasks are relatively quick, whereas long tasks may require you to wait, or work through multiple objectives.

Here are all the visual tasks on The Skeld Among Us map, how long they take to complete, and the room you can find them in:

Clear Asteroids: Weapons (long)

Weapons (long) Empty Garbage/Chute: Cafeteria/O2 (long)

Cafeteria/O2 (long) Prime Shields: Shields (short)

Shields (short) Submit Scan: MedBay (long)

(Image credit: Innersloth)

Among Us MIRA HQ map: Moving carefully around the company headquarters

MIRA HQ emergency meeting button location: Cafeteria

The MIRA HQ map is the only one that doesn't feature security cameras, but it does use a different system called 'doorlogs'. Crewmates can scroll through these to monitor how other players are moving around the station. Once you're familiar with the map, you'll be able to spot when someone is moving erratically: This could be an Imposter using Vents to navigate the ship.

You can monitor the doorlogs in the Communications room, but when the Imposter sabotages the communications, all doorlogs will be erased. Bear in mind that the Imposter cannot lock the doors on this map, either.

Sabotages

Reactor: Causes reactor meltdown, cannot be ignored by Crewmates. Fixed by two players placing their hands on scanners.

Causes reactor meltdown, cannot be ignored by Crewmates. Fixed by two players placing their hands on scanners. O2: Oxygen levels decrease, cannot be ignored by Crewmates. Fixed by two players interacting with keypads in a corridor and O2.

Oxygen levels decrease, cannot be ignored by Crewmates. Fixed by two players interacting with keypads in a corridor and O2. Communications: Crewmates cannot see their task list, disables admin and doorlog. Fixed by two players interacting with keypads.

Crewmates cannot see their task list, disables admin and doorlog. Fixed by two players interacting with keypads. Electrical/Lights: Reduces Crewmate vision, fixed by flipping switches in Electrical.

(Image credit: Innersloth)

Vents

The vents can be found in most rooms on MIRA HQ, excluding Locker Room, Communications, Storage, and Cafeteria. There are a few vents located in the hallways to make up for this, though. Unlike The Skeld—where vents are split into separate zones—the vents on this map form one large loop. This makes it easier to sneak around the map quickly.

Visual tasks

MIRA HQ only has one (long) visual task, which can make it more challenging to narrow down who the Imposter is. If another player hops on the scanner to complete the Submit Scan task in MedBay, you can watch the scanning process. If you see a green outline appear at the end, you can be sure your buddy is innocent and vouch for them in the next meeting to narrow the pool of potential Imposters.

(Image credit: Innersloth)

Among Us Polus map: Master the chilly planet base

Polus emergency meeting button location: Office

Feel the temperature dropping? Then you've arrived on Polus. This is the newest and largest of Among Us' maps, and as you can see from the layout below, there's far more space between each of its rooms.

Polus has a Vitals kiosk that lets you see which players are alive. Green vitals mean a Crewmate is alive, whereas a red outline means they've been killed since the last meeting. Both Imposters and Crewmates can use this feature to check on others. Polus also has security cameras, but you have to switch between each feed on a single screen.

Sabotages

Doors operate slightly differently on Polus: When the Imposter locks the doors, they remain closed until they're opened by a Crewmate. Imposters can continue locking more doors even while others are closed.

Reactor: Causes the reactor to meltdown, cannot be ignored by Crewmates. Fixed by two players placing their hands on scanners.

Causes the reactor to meltdown, cannot be ignored by Crewmates. Fixed by two players placing their hands on scanners. Communications: Crewmates cannot see their task list, disables admin, vitals, and security cameras. Fixed by turning a dial.

Crewmates cannot see their task list, disables admin, vitals, and security cameras. Fixed by turning a dial. Electrical/Lights: Reduces Crewmate vision, fixed by flipping switches in Electrical.

Reduces Crewmate vision, fixed by flipping switches in Electrical. Doors: Fixed by flipping nearby switches.

(Image credit: Innersloth)

Vents

Sneaking around in Polus' vents is a reliable way of getting around, but it's slightly easier to be spotted emerging from them on this map as several of them are positioned in corridors. Some of them are also in view of the security cameras, which can be accessed in the Security room. Take extra care to avoid a Crewmate witnessing one of your eliminations.

Visual tasks

Similar to The Skeld and MIRA HQ, Polus has the Submit Scan visual task; It's a short task on this map that's completed in Laboratory. It also features the Clear Asteroids short visual task, which can be found in the Weapons room.