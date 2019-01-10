AMD's releases a new GPU driver to boost performance in Fortnite Season 7

Typically when a GPU driver release follows a new product launch, it adds support for that product. That isn't the case with AMD's Radeon Software Adrenalin 2019 Edition 19.1.1, though. There's no mention in the release notes of it supporting AMD's new Radeon VII graphics card, and instead it focuses on improving performance in Fortnite.

Specifically, AMD claims its newest driver is optimized to deliver up to 4 percent faster performance in Fortnite Season 7 on Radeon RX 580 graphics cards, while Radeon RX Vega 64 owners can expect up to a 3 percent faster performance, both when playing at 1920x1080.

That's nowhere near whiplash territory, but hey, it's a free performance bump. Meanwhile, week 10 of Fortnite Season 7 will begin on February 7, followed by Season 8 kicking off around February 14, or Valentine's Day.

Beyond the minor performance bumps, the 19.1.1 driver package also fixes a bunch of issues. They include:

Virtual Super Resolution may not show up as available on some 1440p Ultra-Wide Displays.

Some Radeon RX Series graphics products may experience system lag when Alt+Tab is used during gameplay.

Radeon Settings Advisor may incorrectly suggest older versions of Radeon Software as an update.

Radeon Settings software update notifications may appear more often than expected.

Application profile settings for Radeon WattMan may not reset to default correctly when using the reset button.

Radeon Settings may experience a crash when clicking the restart button after a driver installation or while switching between some Radeon WattMan tabs when changing fan settings.

Zero RPM control may fail to enable correctly when toggled on/off in Radeon Settings.

Radeon ReLive gallery upload queue may sometimes fail to upload videos.

Radeon Settings may sometimes incorrectly display the previously installed Radeon Software version after upgrade.

Custom color profile options may fail to retain in game on clone or Eyefinity display setups.

Performance metrics overlay feature may scale incorrectly when changing resolution in game.

Screen tearing may be observed with Enhanced Sync enabled on Vulkan API games.

Some systems running multiple displays may experience mouse lag when at least one display is enabled but powered off.

Upgrade Advisor may intermittently fail to detect games and provide compatibility recommendations.

There are still several known issues that AMD has not yet addressed, one of which is a bug that causes character outlines in Battlefield V to stick on the screen after being revived.

Follow this link to download the latest driver package.