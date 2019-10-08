AMD's latest GPU driver adds support for the Radeon RX 5500

(Image credit: AMD)

AMD's has baked support for a couple of unreleased GPUs into its newest Radeon Software Adrenalin 2019 Edition driver release, version 19.10.1. In addition, the driver is optimized for the upcoming Grid game.

The Radeon RX 5500 got its formal introduction yesterday, alongside a mobile variant, the 5500M. Both are built around a smaller Navi 14 GPU and take aim at 1080p gaming.

It sounds like the 5500M will debut first, starting later this month inside an MSI Alpha 15 laptop. Then we will see 5500 graphics cards in pre-built desktop PCs, starting next month, including HP's Omen Obelisk and Pavilion lines, and Lenovo's T350 and IdeaCentre T540 systems.

AMD did not say precisely when standalone versions of the 5500 will be available to purchase, only that they're coming in the fourth quarter (which is already underway, but it looks like it will be a November launch for the 5500).

In that regard, the 19.10.1 driver is a tad early, though the new Grid game will be out this Friday, October 11. So, it makes sense for AMD to conk two birds with a single driver release.

The 19.10.1 driver package also fixes a handful of issues. They include the following:

Borderlands 3 may experience an application crash or hang when running DirectX 12 API.

Borderlands 3 may experience lighting corruption when running DirectX 12 API.

Display artifacts may be experienced on some 75Hz display configurations on Radeon RX 5700 series graphics system configurations.

Radeon FreeSync 2 capable displays may fail to enable HDR when HDR is enabled via Windows OS on Radeon RX 5700 series graphics products system configurations.

Some displays may intermittently flash black when Radeon FreeSync is enabled and the system is at idle or on desktop.

There's actually a larger number of known issues that exist with this driver release. They include:

Radeon RX 5700 series graphics products may experience display loss when resuming from sleep or hibernate when multiple displays are connected.

Toggling HDR may cause system instability during gaming when Radeon ReLive is enabled.

Call of Duty: Black Ops 4 may experience stutter on some system configurations.

Open Broadcasting Software may experience frame drops or stutter when using AMF encoding on some system configurations.

HDMI overscan and underscan options may be missing from Radeon Settings on AMD Radeon VII system configurations when the primary display is set to 60Hz.

Stutter may be experienced when Radeon FreeSync is enabled on 240Hz refresh displays with Radeon RX 5700 series graphics products.

AMD Radeon VII may experience elevated memory clocks at idle or on desktop.

Check out our guide on how to update drivers for tips on best practices. Tips in hand, you can nab the latest 19.10.1 driver release from here, or through AMD's Radeon software.