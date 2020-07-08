AMD is bundling Assassin’s Creed Valhalla with select Ryzen CPUs

AMD has launched a new "Equipped to Win" bundle offer to coincide with the release of its refreshed Ryzen 3000XT series CPUs. It's a rather straightforward proposition—buy a qualifying processor or gaming PC from a participating retailer and receive a code to redeem Assassin's Creed Valhalla at not extra cost.

There are six qualifying standalone processors. They include:

Ryzen 9 3950X

Ryzen 9 3900XT

Ryzen 9 3900X

Ryzen 7 3800XT

Ryzen 7 3800X

Ryzen 7 3700X

It boils down to any current-generation Ryzen 7 processor or higher, including the new Ryzen 9 3900XT and Ryzen 7 3800XT. That notably leaves out the brand-spankin'-new Ryzen 5 3600XT (as well as every other Ryzen 5 and Ryzen 3 chip).

That's a bit of a bummer, though if you were planning on upgrading to a higher end Ryzen setup anyway, this is a neat perk. The cheapest option is the Ryzen 7 3700X, which sells for $289.99 on Newegg right now.

Interestingly enough, none of the new "XT" processors qualify for the bundle when purchased as part of a prebuilt desktop. Qualifying desktop and gaming laptop configurations include:

Your next upgrade (Image credit: Future) Best CPU for gaming: the top chips from Intel and AMD

Best graphics card: your perfect pixel-pusher awaits

Best SSD for gaming: get into the game ahead of the rest

Ryzen 9 3950X—prebuilt desktop

Ryzen 9 3900X—prebuilt desktop

Ryzen 9 3900—prebuilt desktop

Ryzen 7 3800X—prebuilt desktop

Ryzen 7 3700X—prebuilt desktop

Ryzen 9 4900H—laptop

Ryzen 9 4900HS—laptop

Ryzen 7 4800H—laptop

Ryzen 7 4800HS—laptop

The bundle offer runs through October 3, 2020, expiring at 11:59 pm ET (8:59 pm PT), or earlier if AMD runs out of its supply of codes. Codes must be redeemed by November 7, 2020.

Check out the terms and conditions for all of the fine print. Curiously missing, however, is a list of participating vendors for standalone CPU purchases (AMD only lists system builders, such as AVADirect, CyberPower PC, Digital Storm, Maingear, and several others). Newegg's qualifying CPU listings specifically mention the offer, so if venturing elsewhere, you'll want to verify that your vendor of choice is participating in the promotion.