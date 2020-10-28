AMD announces $999 RX 6900 XT GPU: cheaper, smaller, and sometimes faster than an RTX 3090

AMD's CEO Dr. Lisa Su has just revealed the Radeon RX 6900 XT, a high-end graphics card in the AMD RX 6000-series ready to take on Nvidia's top-of-the-line GPUs at 4K and beyond. And how much will you have to pay for the privilege? $999.

Oh, and did I forget to mention that AMD is posing this card as an RTX 3090 killer? Yeah, the red team reports that this card is as fast, if not faster, than Nvidia's $1,499 RTX 3090 in a handful of games. Of course, we'll have to test it ourselves to confirm that is the case, but either way it's looking like a fantastic time to be into PC gaming.

(Image credit: AMD)

It's important to note that AMD is using Rage Mode and Smart Access Memory with its RX 6900 XT benchmarks, which means it needs a little overclocking and some clever Ryzen cooperation in order to make an impact on Nvidia's finest. Still, it's much cheaper.

You can check out the RX 6900 XT specs down below.

Radeon RX 6000 series RX 6900 XT RX 6800 XT RX 6800 CUs 80 72 60 Process TSMC 7nm TSMC 7nm TSMC 7nm Game clock (MHz) 2,015 2,015 1,815 Boost clock (MHz) 2,250 2,250 2,105 Infinity Cache (MB) 128 128 128 Memory 16GB GDDR6 16GB GDDR6 16GB GDDR6 TDP (Watt) 300 300 250 Available from December 8 November 18 November 18 Price (USD) $999 $649 $579

The RX 6900 XT will be available from December 8, while the RX 6800 XT and RX 6800 will arrive sooner on November 18.