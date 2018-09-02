Amazonian survival game Green Hell now in Early Access

First-person "psychological survival simulator" Green Hell has entered Early Access, and developer Creepy Jar plans to release it in full in three months.

You're tasked with surviving in the Amazon rainforest, dealing with enemies and vicious animals, parasites, injuries and infection—and you'll also have to deal with psychological stress, which will affect your well-being. You'll be crafting weapons and tools, start fires, build camps and set traps for animals.

In the Early Access version, you'll be able to play a "sneak peak" of the story mode—you're guided by a voice from a portable radio—and explore half of the game's final map, where you'll encounter five hostile creatures. The map is based on an area of the real Amazon rainforest, which is neat.

Early updates will introduce new enemies, new death animations, diving and fishing.

It's made by former employees from Dying Light studio Techland, which was a solid zombie survival game. Hopefully this one can top it.

It's £15.49/$19.99.