Green Hell is a 'psychological survival simulator' set in the Amazon jungle

Green Hell is a first-person "psychological survival simulator" that sets players off in the depths of the Amazon rain forest, alone, (mostly) unequipped, and with no memory of how they got there. The only tool at hand is a radio, carrying an oddly familiar voice that helps guide you along your journey. Survival and escape is the name of the game, but of course it's not that simple.

Developer Creepy Jar, made up of former employees of Dying Light studio Techland, touted the game's realism, including the need to deal with parasites, injuries, and infections, an aspect of not dying that typically gets short-shrift in videogames. You can see a couple of quick flashes of it in the trailer. It's gross. Psychological stress will also take a toll on your well-being: Endless isolation will wear you down.

But there's more to it than simple survival: There's also a mystery to solve. As you move through the jungle, aided by your trusty radio, you'll learn more about why you're there—"and what you discover just might be worse than what you fought so hard against to survive."

It's all very vague, yes. Fortunately, Creepy Jar also shared a 20-minute gameplay video revealing how you'll go about staying alive (or not) during your early days in the jungle. It looks pretty well-advanced, although a full release is still some ways off: Green Hell is expected to release on Early Access later this summer.



