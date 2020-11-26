Amazon has the Samsung 980 Pro 500GB down to just $120 this Black Friday

Bagging a speedy NVMe SSD like the Samsung 980 Pro 500GB this Black Friday might have been a difficult task. If you're into the tech scene, you'll be aware of a general scarcity when it comes to top-tier PC gear. That's why we've been doing the leg work for you, so you can sit back and stop worrying.

If you've been fretting over slow boot times, and awful general operational lag, having a Gen4 NVMe SSD in your machine is sure to yield lightning-fast boot times, and speedy game loading times. Right now, one of the speediest internal SSDs yet—the Samsung 980 Pro 500GB—is down to an electric $119.99. So, if your focus is on getting some hecking fast read/writes, it's definitely worth a look.

Black Friday deals Black Friday 2020 deals: the place to go for the all the best Black Friday bargains.

The NVMe 4.0 interface allows the Samsung 980 Pro to achieve roaring real-world sequential read/write speeds of 6,780MB/s and 4,900MB/s respectively, which is about 12 times faster than the average SATA based SSD. But, in order to make the most of these lightning-fast speeds, make sure you're packing one of the latest CPUs—an AMD Ryzen 3000, or Ryzen 5000, or an Ice Lake CPU will make it worthwhile. A compatible B550 or X570 motherboard will help too, for you to screw the thing into.

Fastest SSD Samsung 980 Pro SSD| 500GB | PCIe 4.0 | $149.99 $119.99 at Amazon (20% off)

This Samsung drive is just faster than the rest, and that's down to its support of the PCIe 4.0 interface. If you have an AMD Ryzen 3000 or Ryzen 5000 CPU, and a compatible B550 or X570 motherboard, you can make the most of the Samsung's speeds, up to 6,900MB/s seq. read. That's over double the speed of even some the best PCIe 3.0 NVMe drives.View Deal

So, if you're after a fantastic NVMe SSD, and have the gear it'll fit with, you could do a lot worse than the Samsung 980 Pro. Alternatively, some of the leading competitors have other NVMe SSD options for you to peruse. Either way, the bottom line: don't overlook SSD storage, it really should be a top priority for a new build.