Amazon Australia has a wide range of PC gaming deals right now, here are the best

Amazon Australia is offering decent cuts on a range of PC gaming gear, and it'll likely please anyone in the market for a gaming laptop. Taking in Razer, Asus and Corsair, discounts hit the 15-20 percent ball park, with savings of over $500 in some cases.

On that note, easily the biggest drop is the 17.3 inch Razer Blade Pro. It usually goes for a whooping $5,981 but, as of time of writing, you can grab it for $5,383. There's only three left, though.

Not all the deals are specifically of interest to PC gamers, but I've rounded up the best I can find below, and will update the page if / when new deals roll out. So without further ado:

Laptops

Razer Blade Stealth Ultrabook - $2,440 (down from $2,599). Not exactly a humdinger of a gaming PC (it packs a MX150, which will struggle to run modern games at decent framerates), but if you're after a work laptop and something that can handle low-pressure games, it's a good device.

ASUS Rog Strix Hero II GL504GM 15.6" - $1,799 (usually $2,119). If you're after a GTX 1060 powered gaming laptop, this is a decent chop off the top. Has 16GB DDR4 and a 2.2GHz i7.

Cases

Corsair Crystal Series 460X - $172 (usually $203). This compact ATX includes SP120 RGB fans.

Corsair Crystal Series 570X - $223 (usually $268). Another fancy case, with transparent tempered glass.

