Amazon AU's Mid-Year Sale 2021 is here with some great PC gaming deals

Amazon is still gearing up for Prime Day 2021 (we assume—the date hasn't been confirmed yet) but in the meantime it has just launched its Mid-Year Sale 2021 in Australia. Why not have a sale in the middle of the year? Given that the end of the financial year is just around the corner, and that's a big season for sales in Australia, we'd say this is Amazon's EOFY sale equivalent.

There's a nice spread of PC gaming deals already, and it's likely to appeal if you're after some peripherals. The sale runs from today until some unspecified time in the future. Maybe this will be the sales event that never ends? It's out there, it's coming.

Let's get to the highlights. Check back throughout the day and the coming week, because we'll keep adding deals:

Lenovo G32QC-10 31.5-inch gaming monitor | AU$499 (usually AU$649)

For fans of the bend, this 31.5-inch curved gaming monitor may appeal: it's a 1440p display with a 144Hz refresh rate and a 4ms response time. This is a decent AU$150 off the usual recommended retail price.

ASUS TUF Gaming VG279QM | AU$495 (usually AU$699)

This monitor can be had in Australia for around AU$500, so while this Amazon deal doesn't exactly break any records, it does include free shipping - even if you're not a Prime member. If you're after 27 inches of 280Hz action at 1080p, it's a real workhorse.

Razer DeathAdder Essential gaming mouse | AU$32.92 (usually AU$79.95)

A fairly drastic discount on the RRP for this reliable-favourite of a gaming mouse, which usually goes for around AU$70 in Australia. It's a right-handed mouse with a 6400 DPI optical sensor and the usual fancy Razer RGB lighting.

Razer BlackShark V2 | AU$102.20 (usually AU$174.95)

You can get this for around AU$130 usually, so an extra (almost) AU$30 off the RRP is not to be ignored. It's a wired gaming headset with 50mm drivers, a "hyperclear cardioid mic" and advanced passive noise cancellation.

Razer Huntsman Mini gaming keyboard | AU$135 (usually AU$219.95)

Again, you'd be silly to buy this at RRP anywhere in Australia at present, but this deal is marginally lower than the usual ballpark - plus there's free shipping. It's an optical gaming keyboard with a clicky purple switches.

Corsair Dominator Platinum RGB 32GB | AU$413.70 (usually AU$445.86)

You'll normally spend anywhere between AU$450 and AU$500 for this pack of four 8GB sticks, which are naturally adorned with some very pretty RGB lighting. If you want powerful memory that leaves a powerful visual impression, it's worth a look.