Amazon AU is running a big gaming sale at the moment

Amazon Australia is currently running a big gaming sale, and unusually, it'll probably appeal more to the PC crowd than console players. At least, if you're in the market for a gaming laptop, or a headset, it's definitely worth having a look.

The sale runs until September 13, and most of the sale items are available on a 'while stocks last' basis. In most cases, if you're a member of Amazon Prime you'll get free shipping, which is usually the factor that determines whether an Amazon Australia deal is worthwhile or not.

You can peruse the whole list of deals on Amazon, but we've collected some of the most relevant and worthwhile deals below:

Razer Blade Stealth 13 | i7-1065G7 | 16GB RAM | 512GB SSD | GTX 1650 | AU$2,789.10 (RRP AU$3,749)

If you're after a sleek work laptop that can also play games, this is a must-investigate. The 1080p monitor boasts a 120Hz refresh rate, and while the specs won't have you running modern games on ultra, you shouldn't have much trouble playing most things. View Deal

HP Omen 17 | i9-9880H | 32GB RAM 512GB SSD | RTX 2080 | AU$3,137.20 (RRP AU$3,669.25) RTX equipped gaming laptops are always going to break the bank, but over AU$500 off this 17 inch, 1080p lappie (see specs above) might be worth investigation. There's only one left in stock, though: be quick.View Deal

ASUS ROG G512 | i7-10750H | 16GB RAM | 512GB SSD | RTX 2070 | AU$2,099 (usually around AU$2,500)

Very nice specs at this price, with a 1080p screen with 144Hz refresh rate. Also boasts pretty flashing colours, which is always appreciated.

Razer DeathAdder V2 | AU$99 (RRP AU$139.95) The Razer DeathAdder V2 got a rave when we reviewed it in March. The wired mouse is definitely on the pricey side, but maybe it'll be worth your while with AU$40.95 taken off the RRP.View Deal

Razer BlackWidow Chroma | AU$139.10 (RRP AU$219.95)

A nice AU$80 bucks off this green switch mechanical gaming keyboard, which is, of course, adorned with enough colourful illumination to light a disco.

Razer Kraken Tournament Edition | AU$99 (RRP: AU$169.95)

Just over AU$70 off this plush gaming headset with external audio controls unit. It boasts THX spatial audio, 50mm drivers and a convenient way to control the game / chat balance. View Deal

A note on affiliates: some of our stories, like this one, include affiliate links to online stores. These online stores share a small amount of revenue with us if you buy something through one of these links, which help support our work evaluating components and games.