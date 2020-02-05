How to redeem Magic: The Gathering Arena codes

MTG Arena’s promo codes are a present straight from the game to you, especially if you’re a new player. But whether you’re new to Arena or have been playing it since beta, there's nothing better than free loot.
If you're tired of feeling the pinch from grinding and constantly turning in your hard-earned gold there are other options. It's possible to get free MTG Arena codes free of charge, plus cosmetic styles, and experience with just a small bit of work. Interested? Of course you are. Here's how to redeem codes and all the codes bearing delicious free goodies we know about so far.
All MTG Arena promo codes
Free experience codes
Every little helps when it comes to climbing the mastery trees in Arena. Experience codes give you a little boost towards your next level.
|Code
|Reward
|Expiration
|LevelUp
|2000 XP
|N/A
Free pack codes
Dreaming of free packs? Even older ones can yield progress towards wildcards, so use the following codes wisely.
|Code
|Reward
|Expiration
|PlayRavnica
|3 Guilds of Ravnica packs
|July 1, 2020
|PlayAllegiance
|3 Ravnica Allegiance packs
|July 1, 2020
|PLAYWARSPARK
|3 War of the Spark packs
|July 1, 2020
|PlayM20
|3 Core Set 2020 packs
|Unknown
|PlayEldraine
|3 Thrones of Eldraine packs
|Unknown
|PlayTheros
|3 Theros Beyond Death packs
|Unknown
Free cosmetic codes
Bring your own flashy style to Arena with some free card styles. You don’t always get the card for free with it, so you may still have to earn it even after redeeming the code.
|Code
|Reward
|ENLIGHTENME
|Narset, Parter of Veils glass card style
|FOILFUNGUS
|Deathbloom Thallid card style
|INNERDEMON
|Ob Nixilis, the Hate-Twisted glass card style
|OVERTHEMOON
|Arlinn, Voice of the Pack glass card style
|PARALLAXPOTION
|Revitalize card style
|SHIELDSUP
|Teyo, the Shieldmage glass card style
|SHINYGOBLINPIRATE
|Fanatical Firebrand card style
|SPARKLEDRUID
|Druid of the Cowl card style
|SUPERSCRY
|Opt card style
|WRITTENINSTONE
|Nahiri, Storm of Stone glass card style
How to redeem MTG Arena promo codes
To redeem Arena codes, head to the store page inside Arena, and you’ll find a spot in the top right to type or paste in your promo codes. Just get the code into the box and hit enter. Just don’t forget they’re case sensitive.
Where else can I get promo codes?
Many physical Magic: the Gathering products come with MTG Arena promo codes: look for them in Planeswalker decks, gift packs, during pre-release events for new sets, or if you purchase Secret Lair stuff. And if you have Amazon Prime, you can also link your Twitch account for further bonuses.