Alien versus Predator Classic is free on GOG this week

If the tension of Alien: Isolation is too much for you, and you'd prefer to shoot at aliens rather than hide from them, then this is timely news: Alien Versus Predator Classic 2000 is now free on GOG.com. You've got 48 hours to download the game—that's until 10am GMT on the 17th October.

Why is GOG.com giving away games willy nilly? There's a reason. The retailer wants to test the infrastructure that will backbone its forthcoming multiplayer client GOG Galaxy, and to do so it needs you to play multiplayer. To get the game, you need to sign up to the next Galaxy beta. You'll be emailed a AVP code within the next few days.

GOG also announced yesterday that its Linux library has now passed the 100 titles mark, with new games including Baldur's Gate, Baldur's Gate 2 and Planescape: Torment added to the service for Linux.