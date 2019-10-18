Popular

Aldi Australia's new gaming PC and monitor go on sale this Saturday

Desktop system offers an RTX 2070 and 16GB RAM for $2,000.

Aldi Australia has waded into PC gaming yet again, with a new gaming PC and array of accessories going on sale tomorrow, Saturday, October 19. They're all Medion products – Aldi has exclusive distribution for the German brand in Australia – and the PC in particular is fairly decent value for money.

For $2,000, the Medion Erazer X67127 gets you an i5-9400, 16GB DDR4-2666, a 512GB SSD (plus 1TB HDD), and a GeForce RTX 2070. Our reviewer Nick Ross took a run at it last week, describing it as "fast, great value and high quality".

The companion Medion curved monitor didn't fare quite as well in our testing: the $400 Erazer X52773 can't quite compete with other products in the price range, so said our reviewer, but if you're into the ceremony of hitting up Aldi first thing on a Saturday morning trolley in tow, I guess it's an option.

That's not all: there's a mechanical keyboard for $80, a gaming headset for $70, and a gaming mouse for $50. The mechanical keyboard has "100% anti-ghosting keys" and a detachable palm rest, while the headset packs 53mm drivers and is compatible with 7.1 virtual surround sound. The mouse has a PixArt PMW 3360 12,000dpi sensor, and Omron switches that will grant you up to 20 million clicks, if you're counting.

These aren't available online: you'll need to trek into your nearest Aldi store to pick up any of these items, should you wish to.

