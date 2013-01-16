Akaneiro: Demon Hunters and Leisure Suit Larry among fourth round of Greenlight picks

Greenlight, Steam's community-voted popularity contest, has revealed the fourth selection of games to make it through the service and win Steam eligibility. As usual it's a nice and broad selection of games, featuring everything from Leisure Suit Larry in the Land of the Lounge Lizards to American McGee's latest project, Akaneiro: Demon Hunters.

Here's the full list:

Inevitably, many of these games aren't ready to be released yet, with Akaneiro still in the midst of a Kickstarter campaign. Of those that are out, I've played DLC Quest and Unepic. The former is a 2D platformer with a mild satirical streak, the latter a 2D platfomer/RPG with some pretty broad geek humour.

Elsewhere, Eador, a Might & Magic style turn-based strategy, looks promising; Asylum, a Lovecraftian horror, looks appropriately creepy; War for the Overworld looks like Dungeon Keeper and MaK just looks absolutely lovely.

MaK is also the only game on that list that made it into our 25 Greenlight games you should vote for feature, meaning there's plenty left to thumb up for the next round of picks.