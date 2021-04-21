After the big nuke, Call of Duty: Warzone players are stuck on Rebirth Island

Call of Duty: Warzone's Verdansk map just got nuked. You might have had trouble staying connected to the game long enough to see it for yourself, but all you really need to know is that zombies overran the map and the powers that be decided to solve the problem with a weapon of mass destruction.

Following the event, Verdansk will no longer be an option on Warzone's playlist selection. The only mode on offer, for now, is Rebirth Island Resurgence with a nighttime twist. The map opens with a message that reads "15 minutes after the destruction of Verdansk," and apparently the map now has a new location: the Control Center. You can't seem to do anything in there yet, but its appearance may be linked with the continued shenanigans that Activision is teasing for tomorrow.

Verdansk has fallen. Updated protocol:🕑 2P PT: Seek safety from Verdansk on Rebirth Island🕘 9P PT: Update your comms (console) and investigate Rebirth Island🕘 12:00P (4.22) PT: Return tomorrow to Rebirth for updated instructions pic.twitter.com/AbuDyYY8xmApril 21, 2021 See more

"Seek safety from Verdansk on Rebirth Island," the tweet reads from the official Call of Duty account. It looks like an update will roll out for consoles tonight around 9 pm Pacific and then players are instructed to return to the game tomorrow, April 22 at 12 pm Pacific for "updated instructions."

Well that's vague. It looks like this is the end of Warzone happenings until that time on Thursday. Maybe the long-rumored new Warzone map is finally coming?

If so, I sure hope Activision has a better plan for players connecting to the game. Today's Destruction of Verdansk event was plagued by server issues and many players (including me) were left staring at a server queue screen for hours. Activision did apparently extend the event one more hour past the 2 pm deadline for players that didn't get to see it for themselves, but if you haven't played it at this point, you're out of luck.