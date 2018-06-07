A new Strange Brigade trailer showcases pulpy co-op combat

A new trailer for the co-op shooter Strange Brigade shows off gunplay, puzzle-solving, and some supernatural shenanigans in '30s Egypt as it might have been imagined by Edgar Rice Burroughs, or perhaps Steven Spielberg.

The game follows four exotic adventurers who are forced to take on the undead Witch Queen Seteki and her army of "mummified monstrosities hell-bent on terror." It's a shooter, but it also promises various sorts of environmental traps, secret locations, puzzles, and "ancient contraptions that need awakening."

On the surface, it reminds me of the The Bureau: XCOM Declassified, another squad-based, third-person period piece about an alien enemy bent on humanity's destruction, although I imagine Strange Brigade will be a little bit more of a straight-ahead action experience.

Rebellion announced in April that Strange Brigade will be out on August 28.