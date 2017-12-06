A new Portal game will launch this month—Bridge Constructor Portal

Valve's ultra-smart, interdimensional puzzle-platformer Portal celebrated its tenth anniversary this year, and its equally intelligent sequel is somehow almost seven years old. Headup Games and Clockstone Software have now announced an official partnership with Valve that'll see us back at Aperture Laboratories before the end of 2017.

Due two weeks from today, December 20, Bridge Constructor Portal combines Headup's lighthearted engineering sim with Valve's masterpiece, as it "blends the laws of structural engineering and technology straight from Aperture Laboratories into an exciting new game experience, all under the demanding gaze of GLaDOS."

I mean, it wouldn't be Portal without its quick-witted, all-seeing sentient operating system, would it? See her in action here:

"For the last year we've been secretly working in our underground labs on the next iteration of the million-selling Bridge Constructor series," reads a statement from Headup. "This new stand-alone title will release on PC, MacOS, Linux, mobile devices, and console, and fully embraces the Portal license, one of the most beloved video game franchises of the last decade."

Fancy that? Bridge Constructor Portal is due December 20, 2017.