A Disgaea 5 Complete demo is now available from Alienware

Disgaea 5 Complete, which Austin said last month is the best Disgaea, is coming to PC on May 7. Not sure if you're interested? Publisher NIS America has hooked up with Alienware to give away a big bunch of Steam demo keys.

To get one, hit up alienwarearena.com and click the button that says "get key." There are a couple of catches: You'll need to create an account, even if you log in with your social media or Steam accounts, and you've only got until May 12 to get it. Having jumped through requisite hoops, you will be presented with a Steam key, which will lead you to a roughly 6GB download. Finish that up and voila, a Disgaea 5 Complete demo is yours to do with as you please.

"Supplies" are limited, which is a concept in digital distribution that I've always found ridiculous, but regardless of what I think only a limited number of keys will be handed out. The good news is that, right now at least, there are plenty left—a little more than 40,000 last time I looked.

The strategy-RPG Disgaea 5 Complete, which include the base game plus eight bonus scenarios, four "fan-favorite" characters, and three character classes that were originally released as DLC for the PS4 version of the game, is available for pre-purchase on Steam for $50/£40/€50.