Hello Games on No Man's Sky: "We're not done yet by a long shot"

Hello Games continues to crank out the updates for No Man's Sky, the latest arriving yesterday, and it doesn't look like the conveyor belt of free content is stopping anytime soon: Studio head Sean Murray says they've just got too many ideas.

"As many updates as we've done since launch and as many bucket list items we've checked off, our list of things we're excited about never seems to get any shorter," Murray told IGN. "The team are always coming up with new things that they want to do with the game: new content and features and areas for improvement.

"I'm amazed that the energy levels are as high now as they've ever been. We tend not to talk about what's on that list publicly but suffice to say we're not done yet by a long shot."

Lucky old Sean also has his own Steam Deck, which the Sentinels update added full support for, and showed the game running on Valve's new hardware.

No Man’s Sky looks 😍 on Steam DeckSENTINEL adds full support, including touch controls - ready for launch sneak peek of it in action ❤️ pic.twitter.com/Q8Y8mFGB6JFebruary 17, 2022 See more

2021 was a hell of a year, once more, for No Man's Sky. After one of the most difficult launches in history Hello Games has created something players love (it even finally reached 'positive' Steam review status!), and its ambition with new updates continues to exceed expectations.

"I like to think that No Man's Sky is such a large game that we have to paint in broad brush strokes," Murray added. "And then each update comes along and fills in some finer detail but also paints more new broad strokes. That's certainly the case here. If you look at our patch notes, you'll see an absolute ton of refinements, but also huge new features too."

Here's our full breakdown of the Sentinels update, and here's a mod that lets you fill the game with Sean Murray's lovely face. No Man's Sky aside, Hello Games was most recently in the news after returning to its first game, Joe Danger, for a real feelgood moment.