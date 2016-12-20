The year in PC gaming in four minutes

According to SteamSpy , 38% off all the games that are on Steam released during 2016. Needless to say, that means a hell of a lot of PC games came out this year. We've already started rolling out our Game of the Year Awards , reserved for the best of the best of the last 12 months, but we also wanted to take a wider look at PC games in 2016. So we put together a video taking a look back at 101 of the most notable games released this year.

These aren't the 101 best games of the year (that's what our GOTYs are for). Many of them are great, with gems from throughout the year like Devil Daggers or Furi. But some are more notorious than notable, like Mighty No. 9. Either way, they are 101 PC games worth looking back on. Take a brief trip down memory lane with us. What did you miss, what are you playing over the holiday break, and what will you remember most from 2016?