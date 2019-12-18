17 PC games we loved in 2019

We find ourselves near the end of another year filled with new computer games. 2019 continued PC gaming's vibrant golden age, with breakouts across most of our favorite genres from big and small studios alike. Games like Disco Elysium, Amid Evil, Outer Wilds, Noita, and What the Golf? were pleasant surprises alongside more familiar stuff like Total War: Three Kingdoms and Apex Legends.

With our Game of the Year awards coming soon, we wanted to take a moment to share these personal reflections in the form of the video above, featuring almost everyone on the PC Gamer team.