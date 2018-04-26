Valiant Hearts director reveals more about WWI narrative adventure 11-11: Memories Retold (Updated)

Update: Following its announcement yesterday (reported below), a new dev-led video for Bandai Namco, DigixArt, and Aardman's collaborative project 11-11: Memories Retold offers more on what it's all about.

The following diary is hosted by Aardman's Ricky Martin and game director Yoan Fanise—who was also in charge of Ubisoft's 2015 war puzzler Valiant Hearts—and explores 11-11: Memories Retold's inspirations, direction and goals.

Original story:

While most wargames portray blood, death and screaming skies, 11-11: Memories Retold takes a more pensive approach to its depiction of battle. Billed as an "artistic, story-driven narrative adventure", the project set during the First World War marks a collaboration between Bandai Namco, DigixArt and stop-motion clay animation specialists Aardman.

Against a retelling of John McCrae's 1915 poem 'In Flanders Fields', here's a teaser trailer:

Here's David Sproxton, co-founder and executive chairman of Aardman: "Engaging audiences with compelling stories through animation is at the heart of what we do at Aardman. With this project we want to produce an emotionally rich experience with a distinctive visual identity that reflects the sentiment of this narrative. 11-11: Memories Retold is truly an exciting step for us as it marks the first time that Aardman has collaborated on a game of this scale and we’re delighted to see this come to life."

Yoan Fanise, game director at DigixArt, adds: "11-11: Memories Retold is a very special game at many levels. From the painted style to the emotional journey we create for the player to revive their heritage, we are pushing the boundaries of what a game can be and hope it will leave a mark on you."

11-11: Memories Retold is without a hard launch date as yet. More information can be found via the project's Twitter page.