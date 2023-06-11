Atlus has announced the Persona 3 remake and Persona 5 tactics spin-off that it already accidentally told us about, and shown off some slick new footage

Remember that time three days ago when Atlus leaked its own Persona game announcements? Me too, and you'll never guess: today they in fact did the official announcement for those games.

Persona 3 Reload, a remake of Persona 3, will bring the 2007 game which established the style of modern Persona to audiences in early 2024 on both PC and via Xbox Game Pass. Meanwhile, the Persona 5 mines are clearly not barren yet, as a tactics game set in that world and prominently featuring the Phantom Thieves is on the way in the form of Persona 5 Tactica on November 17, 2023—for the same platforms.

For its part, Persona 3 Reload looks to be an extremely stylish remake—featuring the dynamic graphic design of menus and text that has drawn so many fans to the Persona series with Persona 5. It also updates the character models and camera style to the fidelity of Persona 5, which will be a far cry from the game first released in 2006 for the PlayStation 2.

Persona 3 is the JRPG story of high schoolers who form a supernatural-hunting club because their high school becomes a nightmare realm called Tartarus every night, and shadows emerge from it to terrorize and/or murder the people of their weird corporate-experiment Japanese city. It's rich with the kind of strange parapsychology and odd fantastical beasts of the id that charm those who love the series' more recent iterations.

On another front, you might ask yourself, what if smash hit Persona 5 was 1) way cuter and 2) a tactics game? Well, Atlus has got a treat for you. Persona 5 Tactica (P5T) will be a cute-chibi-art version of the familiar characters as they dive into a new psychologically monstrous world inside somebody's brain. They'll be aiding some folks called The Rebel Corps as they take on a big, mean, scary lady who appears to have declared themself Queen of this other reality and/or the inside of their own head. It's hard to say which.