Asus's Strix G gaming laptop with 120Hz refresh and RTX 2060 is now $1498

It's all too easy too unload several thousand dollars on a gaming laptop. But why bother when you can grab this stellar ASUS ROG Strix G 15.6 incher for just $1,498 on Amazon Prime day? RTX 2060? Intel Core i7-9750H? 16GB RAM? 512GB NVMe SSD? Oh yes. This rig totally rocks.

This laptop ticks an awful lot of boxes and packs the very latest tech. Along with the bleeding-edge Nvidia RTX 2060 graphics with ray-tracing support, there's a six-core Intel CPU from its very latest 9th Gen family.

The screen is a sweet IPS panel with 120Hz refresh and Full HD res, while the SSD is the real NVMe deal packing 512GB. There's even 16GB of system memory. In short, there's pretty much nothing you'd want for in a gaming rig, as opposed to something design for productivity. And all for under $1,500. Remarkable.

