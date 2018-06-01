Asus unveils a 24-inch 240Hz gaming monitor that's all about speed

Among the recent crop of 4K and HDR monitors that have shown up in the marketplace, Asus has quietly introduced the ROG Strix XG248Q, a more basic display that focuses almost entirely on speed.

The new display is sports a 23.8-inch TN panel with a 1920x1080 resolution, none of which sounds particularly exciting. However, it's the native (read: not overclocked) 240Hz refresh rate that Asus is hoping will appeal to fast-action gamers, along with an ultra-fast 1ms response time and FreeSync support.

"ROG Strix XG248Q is all about speed—making it the perfect monitor for esports and first-person shooters. This Full HD monitor is the fastest ever, with a 240Hz native refresh rate, 1ms response time, and Extreme Low Motion Blur technology for silky-smooth gameplay and ultra-realistic visuals," Asus says.

First-person shooters, racing simulations, and the esports category at large benefit the most from monitors with high refresh rates, if the graphics card(s) can keep up. Not that fast visuals alone will make anyone a better gamer, but it can certainly help in some situations.

The XG248Q has a max brightness rating of 400 nits. That's the baseline for a DisplayHDR 400 certification, though this is not an HDR display. It also features support for Asus' Aura Sync RGB lighting.

On the ergonomics side, users can adjust the height up to 120mm, swievel from +50 to -50 degrees, tilt the display +20 to -5 degrees, and pivot the monitor 90 degrees clockwise. Finally, display inputs include HDMI 2.0, HDMI 1.4, and DisplayPort.

Asus did not say when the ROG Strix XG248Q will be available or for how much. As a point of reference, the slightly bigger ROG Strix XG258Q (24.5-inch) sells for $431.99 on Newegg (with an extra large ROG Sheath gaming mouse pad as a free gift, currently) and Amazon. Presumably the newcomer will be priced a bit lower.

