Asus teases a new ZenBook Duo reveal for CES 2024 and it looks like that second screen is going full-size OLED

CES 2024 is nearly here, and as the Las Vegas event draws ever closer we're starting to see teases of some of the reveals already. This time it's Asus' turn to give us a sneak peak (via Twitter) at what may be on display at its launch event come January 9, and it looks like a fairly hefty refresh of the ZenBook Duo.

While we're unlikely to learn the specs until the big reveal proper, Asus' tweet gives us a shadowy glimpse at what looks like a new ZenBook Duo with two same-sized screens, and what seems to be a removable full-size keeb to boot.

This would be quite the upgrade over the previous Duo with its tiltable screen pad and integrated keyboard, and it looks like this new model allows you to remove the keyboard entirely for full access to those full-sized screens.

It's a design concept that Asus has played with before in the form of the ZenBook 17 Fold OLED with its very own removable keeb (albeit with one single, foldable display), so there's some evidence to suggest that the new ZenBook Duo may have learnt a thing or two from its bigger brother. Given the prominent reference to "Duo AI Experiences" it seems reasonable to infer that this new Duo may well use Intel's new Meteor Lake line of processors, although this has yet to be confirmed.

(Image credit: Asus)

Two big OLEDs built into the same laptop would certainly be a boon for creatives, as I'd imagine that second display would come in handy for things like image and video editing, although whether the new ZenBook is powerful enough to use both for gaming remains to be seen.

Regardless, it's nice to see some more experimentation with the laptop form factor, and it'll be interesting to see whether this new model is able to keep the same relatively slim chassis profile as its predecessors.

We'll be keeping our eyes and ears open for all the latest news coming out of CES 2024, and from the looks of it Asus may have some laptop tricks up its sleeve come its big launch event on January 9.