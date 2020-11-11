How to find weapon upgrade materials in Assassin's Creed Valhalla

There are so many AC Valhalla weapons to be found across Britain and Norway that it can be hard to choose what you're going to smack the Saxons with first. Picking the right tool for the job is only the start, too. You also need to hunt down a wide variety of resources, upgrading your swords and axes to make them extra deadly.

This AC Valhalla gear upgrades guide explores how the new system works: Much has changed since Odyssey, so strap in as I run you through everything that has changed since the series' Greek holiday.

How to find Assassin's Creed Valhalla weapons

Unlike Assassin's Creed Odyssey, enemies don't drop weapons in Valhalla. Instead, you need to look for the gold 'Wealth Markers' on your map, particularly those with a symbol resembling a cloaked assassin. These indicate there is a chest with a weapon or armour piece inside it. You'll usually have to complete a puzzle or battle a tough enemy to access it, so make sure you're prepared.

Once you crack the chest, you'll receive a piece of armour or a weapon. Take note of the small sigil that appears when you view a weapon in the menu — it'll be marked with a Raven, Wolf, or Bear. These correspond respectively to the three schools of combat in Valhalla: Stealth, ranged and heavy. This matters because, in the skills menu you can purchase ‘Way of the X' nodes that provide boosts to gear marked by that school's sigil. Players with skills in the yellow Raven tree will deal far more damage with a Raven weapon than they would with a Bear weapon, for example.

The best approach is to find a weapon you enjoy using that corresponds to the school whose skills you're adopting. Remember the skill tree can be reset for free in the pause menu, but weapon upgrades are permanent and cannot be rolled back.

How to upgrade Assassin's Creed Valhalla gear

Once you've picked a weapon that corresponds to your chosen school, head to your local blacksmith. If you haven't left Norway, there's one just outside of the longhouse (you can use your raven to find them). When you arrive in England and have acquired your settlement, construct the Blacksmith's Hut quickly. When built, you'll find it on the left on the main thoroughfare between the dock and the longhouse. Speak to the smith and he will offer a prompt to upgrade your gear for a price.

Upgrading weapons costs resources. These can be acquired by finding gold Wealth map markers with symbols that resemble a trio of Ingots. Cracking these chests will reward you with Carbon Ingots, Nickel Ingots, and Tungsten Ingots that you can use to advance a weapon's rank. With each rank comes a new aesthetic and usually an extra rune slot. Runes are picked up from difficult enemies and the aforementioned Wealth chests, which are scattered throughout the camps and monasteries you can raid across England.

(Image credit: Ubisoft)

How to upgrade weapon stats in Assassin's Creed Valhalla

Once you've upgraded a weapon's rank, you can also upgrade its statistics at any time through the Inventory menu (accessed by pausing the game). Hover over the item in your inventory and hold right-click to upgrade its damage, critical chance, speed, and stun capabilities. This will require a set amount of Leather and Iron Ore, with the added resource cost of Titanium and Fabric at higher levels. Upgrading weapons at a blacksmith with more luxurious resources will allow for further statistical upgrade slots using the more basic resources.

Leather and Iron Ore can be found everywhere in the world. As long as you're in the habit of looting enemies, pots and buildings, you should always have plenty of both. Titanium and Fabric are typically found in later-game settlements, but they can also be found by opening special chests and defeating the mini-bosses encountered across England.

(Image credit: Ubisoft)

How to farm Assassin's Creed Valhalla resources

Luxury resources used to upgrade a weapon's rank (such as the Carbon, Nickel, and Tungsten Ingots) are ultimately finite and determined by the Wealth map markers in each zone. Some resources can also be gained by completing tasks for vendors, such as supplying animal parts to the Hunter's Shack in exchange for resources.

Lesser resources, on the other hand, can be farmed. Leather can be harvested from animals, so go hunting if you start falling short. Iron ore can be found in the shiny Obsidian rocks on mountainsides, which you can smash with your weapons. Ping the ground with Odin's Sight to find them. Fabric is found in special chests, usually in fortified buildings, and Titanium can also be found in the world, although a little more luck is required.

If you want to keep your resources levels high, ransack every house you come across and embark upon regular raids with your Viking troupe. Look for heavily fortified camps, castles, and monasteries (denoted by the axe symbol) and pick the place clean once you've successfully dealt with the occupants. Follow these rules and you should never find yourself bringing a knife to an axe fight in Assassin's Creed Valhalla.