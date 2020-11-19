How to solve the Seahenge standing stones puzzle in Assassin's Creed Valhalla

Stuck on the AC Valhalla Seahenge standing stones puzzle? If you've stumbled across Seahenge on your travels you'll know that it's tucked away on the east side of England. There's not much in the surrounding area, but that doesn't mean it's not worth visiting.

If you're in the process of unearthing all the mysteries dotted around East Anglia, you won't want to miss this quick puzzle. There's even a skill point in it for you, making it worth a long trip over to the seaside. It's easy to spend far too long frowning at the standing stones, so let's make your stay in Assassin's Creed Valhalla's Seahenge brief.

How to solve the AC Valhalla Seahenge standing stone puzzle

If you fancy tackling the Seahenge standing stone puzzle, you'll need to take a trip east of your cosy settlement in Ravensthorpe. Seahenge is perched on the coast, in the northern region of East Anglia. There are a couple of fast travel points nearby so be sure to activate those while you're in town in case you want to revisit later.

Seahenge looks quite deserted, so it won't take long for you to spot the area in question. Look for strange tall stones surrounding a body of water, with what appears to be a tree in the middle. Walk over to the stone in the water with markings on it, and interact with it to read a letter from Brendan of Clonfert. Take note of the emblem on the stone and in Brendan's letter, as you need to remember this shape for the next part.

We'll be relying on the powers of Odin's Sight to highlight the stones we need to focus on in this puzzle. Turn away from the stone and walk forwards so that you're standing opposite it. Make sure you're standing just outside the larger circle of rocks, then use Odin's Sight. As it ripples over the stones you'll be able to see large markings on each of them, and they happen to look very similar to the shape on Brendan's note.

Image 1 of 3 Assassin's Creed Valhalla Seahenge - Brendan of Clonfert (Image credit: Ubisoft) Image 2 of 3 Assassin's Creed Valhalla Seahenge - Standing Stones (Image credit: Ubisoft) Image 3 of 3 Assassin's Creed Valhalla Seahenge - Standing Stones solution (Image credit: Ubisoft)

Now walk left until you reach the short rock with the lines on it (above). You may have to take a few steps back to line up the markings on the rock with the tree behind, but once you're almost there the game will zoom in so you can be more precise. The quest completion message will pop up on screen, and Eivor will kneel on the floor. I also unlocked a skill point for finishing this side quest, so remember to spend that on your skill tree.