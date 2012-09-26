Assassin's Creed 3 system requirements appear, render the American Revolution on 2GB RAM

Assassin's Creed 3 will squash the American Revolution onto 17GB of hard drive space according to the minimum system specs carried by Kotaku . That's a hefty chunk of data. Hopefully it's all made up of high resolution textures to make the PC edition shine. It won't run on XP, if you're still using that, but the rest of the requirements look nice and manageable.

The PC version is coming out a short while after the console edition on November 20 in the US and November 23 in Europe. Find out how it plays in our recent Assassin's Creed 3 hands-on account. Early indications suggest that it's going to be a very uncomfortable time for everyone wearing a red coat. At least the blood won't show.

Minimum system requirements



Supported OS: Windows Vista (SP2) / Windows 7 (SP1) / Windows 8

Processor: 2.66 GHz Intel Core2 Duo E6700 or 3.00 GHz AMD Athlon 64 X2 6000+ or better recommended

RAM: 2 GB (4 GB recommended)

Video Card: 512 MB DirectX 9.0c-compliant with Shader Model 4.0 or higher (see supported list)*

Sound Card: DirectX 9.0c-compliant (5.1 surround sound recommended)

DVD-ROM: Dual-layer drive

Hard Drive Space: 17 GB

Peripherals Supported: Windows-compatible keyboard, mouse, optional controller (Xbox 360 Controller for Windows recommended)

Multiplayer: 256 kbps or faster broadband connection

Supported Video Cards at Time of Release:

AMD Radeon HD 3870 / 4000 / 5000 / 6000 / 7000 series or better

NVIDIA GeForce 8600 GT / 9 / 100 / 200 / 300 / 400 / 500 / 600 series or better