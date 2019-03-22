Popular

Assassin's Creed 3 Remastered system requirements revealed

By

Find out what you need for 4K.

"Assassin's Creed 3 system requirements" isn't something I thought I'd ever have to type again, but here we are, six years later, waiting for the imminent launch of Assassin's Creed 3 Remastered. It's due out in a week, so here's what you'll need to run revolutionary America in 4K. 

4K 30 fps

  • Operating System: Windows 10 (64bit versions only) 
  • Processor: Intel Core i7 4790 @ 3.6 GHz, AMD Ryzen 5 1500X @ 3.5 GHz
  • RAM: 8GB
  • Video Card: Nvidia GeForce GTX 1070 or Radeon RX Vega56 or better
  • Video Preset: High

Not too high for 4K, and not surprisingly it's quite a bit lower than Odyssey's 4K requirements, which recommends a GTX 1080. We'll need to wait until launch to see what we need to get a higher frame rate.

Minimum 1080 30 fps

  • Operating System: Windows 7 SP1, Windows 8.1, Windows 10 (64bit versions only) 
  • Processor: Intel Core i5 2400 @ 3.1 GHz, AMD FX 6350 @ 3.9 GHz
  • RAM: 8GB
  • Video Card: Nvidia GeForce GTX 660, AMD Radeon R9 270X (2GB VRAM with Shader Model 5.0)
  • Video Preset: Lowest

Recommended 1080 30fps

  • Operating System: Windows 7 SP1, Windows 8.1, Windows 10 (64bit versions only)
  • Processor: Intel Core i5 3470 @ 3.2 GHz, AMD FX 8350 @ 4.0 GHz
  • RAM: 8GB
  • Video Card: Nvidia GeForce GTX 770 (4GB) or AMD Radeon R9 280X (3GB) or better
  • Video Preset: High

 Recommended 1080 60fps

  • Operating System: Windows 7 SP1, Windows 8.1, Windows 10 (64bit versions only)
  • Processor: Intel Core i7 3770K @ 3.5 GHz, AMD FX 8350 @ 4.0 GHz
  • RAM: 8GB
  • Video Card: Nvidia GeForce GTX 970, AMD Radeon R9 290X
  • Video Preset: High

As well as a visual upgrade, Assassin's Creed 3 Remastered also changes how you fire arrows, adds more stealth options and throws double assassinations in for fun. There are quite a few changes

It's due out on March 29, and you'll receive it automatically if you have the Assassin's Creed Odyssey season pass. 

Fraser Brown

Fraser is the sole inhabitant of PC Gamer's mythical Scottish office, conveniently located in his flat. He spends most of his time wrangling the news, but sometimes he sneaks off to write lots of words about strategy games.
See comments