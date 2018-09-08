Assassin's Creed Odyssey system requirements revealed

Ubisoft has released the minimum and recommended system requirements for Assassin's Creed Odyssey, which is due out on October 5. It recommends a GTX 970/R9 290 for resolutions below 4K, and if you want to play in 4K, it recommends a Vega 64 or GTX 1080. The minimum required graphics card is a GTX 660/R9 285.

The full requirements—in the order of minimum, recommended, and recommended for 4K—are below, as published on Ubisoft's website. Note that the "targeted framerate" is 30 fps:

Minimum Requirements

OS: Windows 7 SP1, Windows 8.1, Windows 10 (64-bit versions only)

Processor: AMD FX 6300 @ 3.8 GHz, Ryzen 3 – 1200, Intel Core i5 2400 @ 3.1 GHz

Video: AMD Radeon R9 285 or NVIDIA GeForce GTX 660 (2GB VRAM with Shader Model 5.0)

Memory: 8GB RAM

Resolution: 720p

Targeted framerate: 30 FPS

Video Preset: Low

Storage: 46GB available hard drive space

DirectX: DirectX June 2010 Redistributable

Sound: DirectX 9.0c compatible sound card with latest drivers

Recommended Specification

OS: Windows 7 SP1, Windows 8.1, Windows 10 (64-bit versions only)

Processor: AMD FX-8350 @ 4.0 GHz, Ryzen 5 - 1400, Intel Core i7-3770 @ 3.5 GHz

Video: AMD Radeon R9 290 or NVIDIA GeForce GTX 970 (4GB VRAM or more with Shader Model 5.0) or better – See supported list

Memory: 8GB RAM

Resolution: 1080p

Targeted framerate: 30 FPS

Video Preset: High

Storage: 46GB available hard drive space

DirectX: DirectX June 2010 Redistributable

Sound: DirectX 9.0c compatible sound card with latest drivers

Recommended 4K Configuration

OS: Windows 10 (64-bit versions only)

Processor: AMD Ryzen 1700X @ 3.8 GHz, Intel Core i7 7700 @ 4.2 GHz

Video: AMD Vega 64, NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1080 (8GB VRAM with Shader Model 5.0)

Memory: 16GB RAM

Resolution: 4K

Targeted framerate: 30 FPS

Video Preset: High

Storage: 46GB available hard drive space

DirectX: DirectX June 2010 Redistributable

Sound: DirectX 9.0c compatible sound card with latest drivers

