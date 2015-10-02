Arkham Knight PC re-release window narrowed to end of October

I don't envy the Community Admin for WB Games. It can't be fun having to share news on Batman: Arkham Knight with pissed-off PC players. For instance, you'd think that people would be glad to hear that a significantly improved version of Arkham Knight will be available on Steam at the end of this month, but the comments are all middle fingers.

The update is short, but it promises additional updates and support for all DLC that has already been released on console, though commenters who were hoping that at least some of that DLC would be made available for free as a kind of peace offering are pretty unhappy about that.

Hopefully this improved version of the game means we'll actually be able to review it.