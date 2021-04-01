April Fools' Day 2021 round-up

Another year, another April Fools' Day, another tragically anxious minefield for news writers across the globe. As is tradition at PC Gamer, we've rounded up the best (and worst) pranks and buffoonery that games companies are concocting today.

We'll update this gaggle of gags throughout the day—and don't forget to drop us a comment for the ones we may have missed.

Razer's RGB hair dye

It wouldn't be an April Fools' round-up without some cheeky escapades from the RGB overlord itself. I feel like Chroma hair dye is genuinely something Razer would do if it was at all a possibility. Then I could synchronise my hair with my Razer face mask while I wear my Razer clothing and take a sip of soda from my Razer straw.

Yet another unobtainable GPU with the RTX 4090

Let's face it, trying to get your hands on any graphics card at the moment is a joke in itself. Hardware YouTuber Captains Workspace takes a sly jab at the disastrous state of the 3000-series availability while showcasing a remarkably well-put-together gag of a GPU twice the size of my head and powerful enough to blow away a small child.

The zero gravity Roccat mouse

I have to admit I'm a bit of a sucker for cute skits from companies for April Fools', and the video for Roccat's Burst HE floating mouse gave me the fuzzies. The perfect blend of light-hearted humour while also being a painfully obvious joke.

Control, circa 1996

Starting today, you can play @ControlRemedy on the first PlayStation system.Here's a short clip, courtesy of our principal gameplay designer, Tommi Saalasti, the driving force of this port. Hope you like it!📺 https://t.co/OjG0cmDtSI pic.twitter.com/HVfVVcJN30April 1, 2021 See more

Don't have a PC capable of running Control with gorgeous, raytraced surfaces and lighting? Remedy's got you covered with short proof-of-concept for a version that'll supposedly run on the original PlayStation. Shame it's an April fool's joke, really—I'd play this demake in a heartbeat.

Deathloop Deathloops

Coming soon to a store near you 🥣 pic.twitter.com/aXRfCVk789April 1, 2021 See more

Ahh, the cereal box. Once a haven of free PC game goodies, now relegated to various videogame puns—looking at you, Lucio-Ohs.

Deathloop isn't even out yet, but that hasn't stopped Arkane Lyon from jumping straight in the clown car with tons of time loop-related puns. At least the endless loops mean you'll only need to buy one box.