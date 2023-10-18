AMD's newly announced RX 6750 GRE cards are strong RTX 4060 competitors, though you won't find them on shelves in the west

After months of rumors, AMD has officially announced not one, but two Radeon RX 6750 Golden Rabbit Edition graphics cards. Like the RX 7900 GRE, the RX 6750 GRE cards will only be available to DIY buyers in China, though as Videocardz reports, the cards will also appear in OEM systems in western markets.

Both cards ostensibly celebrate the Chinese Year of the Rabbit, but the honest truth is these cards are a way for AMD to clear out excess stocks of its Navi 22 silicon. Not that that's a bad thing. Even though they won't be available outside of Asia, AMD did provide US pricing, and at $269 and $289 for the 10GB and 12GB versions respectively, the RX 6750 12GB in particular would be a very strong contender for a spot on our best graphics cards list. Navi 22 remains a very good price/performance competitor against Nvidia's $299 RTX 4060—much as the actually available RX 6700 XT is, even at its current $300–$330 price.

(Image credit: AMD via Videocardz)

The RX 6750 GRE 10GB comes with 36 RDNA 2 Compute Units, a boost clock of 2,450MHz, a 170W TBP and 10GB of 16Gbps GDDR6 connected via a 160-bit memory bus. The RX 6700 is very similar in spec, though the RX 6750 GRE 10GB comes with a small 15MHz increase in game clock and a reduction of 5W in total board power.

The RX 6750 GRE 12GB comes with 40 Compute Units, a boost clock of 2,581MHz, a 230W TBP and 12GB of 16GBps memory with a 192-bit memory bus. These specs are almost identical to the RX 6700 XT. The total board power remains the same, though it also includes a 15MHz game clock increase.

These specs, and their similarity to currently available RX 6700 models does make things a little confusing for consumers, but since the new cards are a smidge faster for less money, that's something I could live with, that's if we could buy them outside of Asia.

The most obvious reason for a lack of RX 6750 GRE global availability is the existence and relative performance of AMD's own $269 RX 7600. If 6750 GRE cards came to western markets at $269 and $289, I couldn't recommend the RX 7600 unless it got a significant price drop, and RX 7600 sales would surely suffer.

The RX 7600's problem is that it doesn't offer much extra in the way of performance—if any—over Navi 22 variants, and it comes with a 128-bit bus and 8GB of memory. That's just not very exciting in a 2023 graphics card. Let's see it at $199 and we'll talk.

It's crystal ball time. Once Navi 22 stocks are cleared out, will we see something like an RX 7650 XT or RX 7700? A card that uses a further cut down Navi 32 GPU with, say, 10GB of VRAM and a 160-bit bus in the low $300 price range would be a lot more compelling, and it would fill the big price gap between the $269 RX 7600 and the $479 RX 7700 XT.

2024 is the Chinese Year of the Dragon. Some sort of Golden Dragon Edition is almost a certainty!