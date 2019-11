At a press conference at Computex 2018 today, AMD showed off the small form-factor version of its high-end Vega 56 graphics card, available today. The graphics card is designed by PowerColor, and AMD showed it off by demonstrating the card running games on a FreeSync Samsung 4K TV.

AMD says the card is available today; we'll update this story with more information on price, availability and performance when we get it.