All the premieres and reveals from the Xbox Games Showcase

Microsoft's Xbox Games Showcase opened the lid on a bucket of trailers for upcoming games. The stream kicked off with a tease for Fable, then gave us a peek at Star Wars Outlaws, and ended with what might be closest thing to Bioshock you can play before Cloud Chamber gets around to finishing its game.

A majority of the games Microsoft showed don't have specific release dates. Most trailers ended with a big "2024" underneath the title. September will be Starfield month, and a few other games like Jusant and Cities: Skylines 2 are planned to debut a little later.

Here's every trailer we saw at this year's Xbox Games Showcase:

Fable

Release date: TBA

Playground Games' Fable finally has a proper trailer starring Richard Ayoade. Ayoade narrates over footage of a world that looks a lot like Fable's mix of fantasy and fairly tales. Tonally, this is extremely Fable, but we'll have to wait until we can see some proper gameplay.

South of Midnight

Release date: TBA

South of Midnight wins the award for the Trailer With The Most Vibes. It’s set in a magic realist version of the American South and looks like a game about fighting weird monsters.

Star Wars Outlaws

Release date: TBA

Massive Entertainment’s Star Wars game stars a woman who is neither Sith or Jedi. Star Wars Outlaws will be an open world adventure about smugglers and crime syndicates and will have more revealed during Ubisoft Forward on Monday.

33 Immortals

Release date: 2024

33 Immortals has 33-player co-op where you can hack-and-slash their way through its 2D levels with a big crew of heroes. 33 Immortals gives me extreme Hades vibes, just minus the hot people.

Payday 3

Release date: September 21

The ultimate co-op heist shooter is back. Payday 3 doesn’t look a whole lot different from Payday 2, but I’ll take any reason to put the clown mask on again and go thieving.

Persona 3 Reload

Release date: Early 2024

Atlus is remaking Persona 3 and we barely got a good look at it. The game seems to have been updated to more closely resemble Persona 5, suggesting a pretty substantial scope for this remake.

Avowed

Release date: 2024

Our first real look at Avowed’s fantasy RPG world includes big monsters, caves, and magic. Obsidian Entertainment seems to be making Skyrim with colors.

Sea of Thieves: The Legend of Monkey Island

Release date: July 20

I’m surprised nobody thought of this one earlier: Monkey Island characters are coming to Sea of Thieves.

Microsoft Flight Simulator 2024

Release date: 2024

Next year’s Microsoft Flight Simulator will add a list of new activities in its career mode. There are search and rescue missions, agricultural aviation, skydiving aviation, and more.

Microsoft Flight Simulator Dune expansion

Release date: November 3

Sorry Fortnite, Microsoft Flight Simulator gets the entire planet of Arrakis. You’ll be able to fly over the dunes at a safe distance from those big worms.

Senua’s Saga: Hellblade 2

Release date: 2024

Hellblade 2’s psychological Celtic horror makes a return in this trailer. Senua has a new voice in her head and they might be the driving force for whatever unfolds in this sequel.

Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth

Release date: 2024

Ryu Ga Gotoku has confirmed the name and launch window for the next (Yakuza) Like A Dragon game but we still know precious little about it. Catch Ichiban washed up someplace on an unknown beach in Like A Dragon: Infinite Wealth, which is coming in early 2024.

Kunitsu-Gami: Path of the Goddess

Release date: TBA

I’m not entirely sure what’s going on in this game, but it has demons with big tongues and third-person action where you can summon allies.

Forza Motorsport

Release date: October 10

Cars are back. Forza Motorsport may have dropped the number in the title, but it has kept the slick, beautiful-looking racing the series is known for. If you're a Forza fan, now would be the time to grab those PC upgrades you've been thinking about.

Overwatch 2: Invasion (Season 6 teaser)

Release date: August 10

Overwatch 2’s next season will bring its first set of PvE story missions. They won’t be as ambitious as Blizzard originally planned, but the trailer makes their environments and unique enemies and modes look pretty impressive.

Persona 5 Tactica

Release date: November 17

I don’t know if anyone was asking for a tactical Persona 5 spin-off but Atlus gave us one anyway.

Jusant

Release date: Fall 2023

Don’t Nod’s next game has a big focus on climbing and exploration. Nathan Drake has nothing on the character in this game who used a plant to reach the top of a cliff.

Still Wakes the Deep

Release date: Early 2024

The trailer for Still Wakes the Deep doesn’t show the monster in the big ocean tanker and that’s probably a good choice. This horror game is being co-developed by Secret Mode and The Chinese Room.

Dungeons of Hinterberg

Release date: 2024

This striking trailer features a bucket load of different things stuffed in it. You can skateboard, Diablo-style hack-and-slash, and read a journal about your dungeon crawling experience. Whatever this is, I’m in.

Cyberpunk 2077 Phantom Liberty DLC

Release date: September 26

More Cyberpunk 2077 is on its way. Idris Elba will join you as you go on a high-stakes mission to save a president.

Cities: Skylines 2

Release date: October 24

One of the best city builders around is finally getting a sequel. Cities: Skylines 2 widens the scale and introduces some subtle but important technical improvements over the last game.

Metaphor Re Fantazio

Release date: 2024

The Persona 3, 4, and 5 teams are making a new RPG. It carries over a similar striking art style in a world with what looks like multiple realities or realms.

Towerborne

Release date: 2024

Grab your buds for Towerborne, a co-op brawler set in a universe where everyone lives in a big tower. The game has side-scrolling melee combat that seems to let you reclaim portions of the world.

Clockwork Revolution

Release date: TBA

Time travel, gears, and guns are all over this Bioshock-looking trailer for FPS Clockwork Revolution. It looks like a bleak steampunk world with a villain who wears an elaborate crown of gold.

Starfield

Release date: September 6

We finally got to see a lot more of Starfield’s sci-fi RPG gameplay. There are planets, ships, companions, and plenty of other things to look forward to when it releases later this year.