Every NPC in Terraria and how to get them

Wondering how to get each NPC in Terraria? A good hero needs a strong supporting cast, and that’s precisely what you’ll find in Terraria. While you can complete the game without worrying about NPCs, it’s far more manageable when they're around. In fact, some are almost essential if you want to have the best possible equipment. But there are many NPCs in Terraria, and knowing how to get them all is a lot to ask. At least, it is if you’re trying to recall them from memory. Thankfully, you’ve got this handy list to refer to. Aren’t you lucky?

It’s important to remember you’ll need to build vacant houses before many of these NPCs will appear and move in. You’ll need 26 houses for everyone to get a home of their own. This includes Santa Claus, who only appears during the Christmas season. If you’re unsure how to build a house, keep in mind that it needs to be six tiles high by ten tiles wide. It also needs a door, a background wall a chair, a wooden table, and finally a torch. There are other rules, but I'll cover those later in this Terraria NPC guide.

How to get each Terraria NPC

Pre-Hardmode

All the following NPCs can be obtained before you defeat the Wall of Flesh, though each of them has their own specific conditions.

Name: Guide

How to get them: Start a new world

What they do: Provides tips regarding other NPCs and items. Can also be sacrificed via a Voodoo Doll to summon the Wall of Flesh (the others aren’t this dark, I promise).

Name: Merchant

How to get them: Players have more than 50 Silver in total between them.

What they do: Sell basic items.

Name: Nurse

How to get them: A single player has more than 100 Health.

What they do: Heal you and remove debuffs for a price.

Name: Demolitionist

How to get them: A player has an explosive item on them.

What they do: Sell explosive items.

Name: Dye Trader

How to get them: Acquire a dye or an item to craft a dye. Also, players must defeat a Pre-Hardmode Boss.

What they do: Trades dyes for Strange Plants you can find. Also sells the Dye Vat.

Name: Dryad

How to get them: Kill a boss other than King Slime or Wall of Flesh.

What they do: Sell nature items and corruption or crimson items. Can also report on percentages of hallow, corruption, and crimson.

Name: Tavernkeep

How to get them: Kill either Eater of Worlds or Brain of Cthulhu. Must then be found and talked to.

What they do: Sell items relating to the Old One’s Army event.

Name: Arms Dealer

How to get them: One player must have a bullet or a gun that shoots bullets.

What they do: Sell guns, bullets, and other arms related items.

Name: Stylist

How to get them: Found within a Spider Nest and talked to.

What they do: Can change your hairstyle and sell you hair dyes.

Name: Painter

How to get them: Eight other NPCs must have moved in or otherwise exist. This includes the Old Man and Travelling Merchant, so minimum of six homed NPCs is required.

What they do: Sell paints and the tools to use them.

Name: Angler

How to get them: Found in an ocean biome and talked to. This will be to the far east or far west of the map.

What they do: Offer fishing quests and fishing-related rewards.

Name: Goblin Tinkerer

How to get them: Found within the cavern layer after beating a Goblin Invasion. Must also be talked to.

What they do: Sell items and can reforge your items for a cost. This makes them one of the most important NPCs in the game.

Name: Witch Doctor

How to get them: Defeat Queen Bee.

What they do: Sell a few different items including some useful Summoner accessories.

Name: Clothier

How to get them: Defeat Skeletron (this is the Old Man who had been cursed by it).

What they do: Sell vanity items.

Name: Mechanic

How to get them: Found within the Dungeon and spoken to.

What they do: Sell mechanical items like wires in order to make traps.

Name: Party Girl

How to get them: Has a 1/40 chance of spawning after 14 other town NPCs are present. Once again, this includes the Old Man and Travelling Merchant so you may only need 12 in houses.

What they do: Sell fancy looking items that have over-the-top visual effects.

Hardmode

(Image credit: Re-Logic)

These NPCs can only be found once the Wall of Flesh has been defeated and Hardmode has been activated.

Name: Wizard

How to get them: Found within the cavern layer.

What they do: Sell magical items.

Name: Tax Collector

How to get them: Transform a Tortured Soul (found in the Underworld) with Purification Powder.

What they do: Collect tax from other NPCs to give to you.

Name: Truffle

How to get them: Build a house above-ground in a Mushroom Biome.

What they do: Sell some very useful items and weapons.

Name: Pirate

How to get them: Defeat a Pirate Invasion.

What they do: Sell pirate-themed items.

Name: Steampunker

How to get them: Defeat one of the Mechanical Bosses (The Twins, The Destroyer, Skeletron Prime).

What they do: Sell steampunk items including a jetpack.

Name: Cyborg

How to get them: Defeat Plantera.

What they do: Sell futuristic weapons and items.

Name: Santa Claus

How to get them: Defeat the Frost Legion. He will only appear during the Christmas season which is between December 15th and 31st.

What they do: Sell Christmas-themed items.

Other

(Image credit: Re-Logic)

These NPCs won’t move into a house, but can be found wandering the world.

Name: Old Man

How to get them: Spawns at the entrance to the dungeon.

What they do: Talk to them at night to fight Skeletron.

Name: Travelling Merchant

How to get them: Has around a 1/5 chance of spawning between 4:30 am and 12:00 am when you have two other NPCs.

What they do: Sell a random selection of items.

Name: Skeleton Merchant

How to get them: Found within the caverns layer.

What they do: Sell some useful items and accessories.

Journey's End

(Image credit: Re-Logic)

Use these Terraria guides to help you survive (Image credit: Re-Logic) Terraria mods: The best fan-created tweaks

Terraria beginner's guide: Get started right

Terraria builds: The best for each class

Terraria creations: Ten incredible constructions

Terraria whips: Where to find the Summoner weapons

Terraria's latest 'Journey's End' updates added several new NPCs, including pet NPCs. Here's how to get them all.

Name: Golfer

How to get them: Talk to them in the Underground Desert. Requires a vacant house.

What they do: Sell golfing-related items.

Name: Zoologist

How to get them: Player's Bestiary must be 10% complete. Requires a vacant house.

What they do: Sell animal and pet-related items.

Name: Cat

How to get them: Purchase a Cat License from the Zoologist. Can share a house with an NPC, provided there is a clear 2-block space for them to sleep on.

What they do: Wander around town. Can be petted by player. Come in several breeds.

Name: Dog

How to get them: Purchase a Dog License from the Zoologist. Can share a house with an NPC, provided there is a clear 2-block space for them to sleep on.

What they do: Wander around town. Come in several breeds. Can be petted by player.

Name: Bunny

How to get them: Purchase a Bunny License from the Zoologist. Can share a house with an NPC, provided there is a clear 2-block space for them to sleep on.

What they do: Come in several breeds. Can be petted by the player. Look adorable.

Name: Princess

How to get them: Acquire every other NPC in the game (excluding Santa Claus and pets).

What they do: Sell regal items (dresses, capes, glass slippers, etc).