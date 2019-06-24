Alienware's RTX 2060 gaming laptop is $1,515 today only (save 20%)

We're only halfway through 2019, and the year's triple-A gaming titles haven't all arrived yet. They're coming though, so you can be ready with a slick new gaming laptop—Alienware's M15 Gaming Laptop—for a greatly reduced $1,515 right now. That's 20% off its usual price of $1,899. Amazon's also offering free one-day shipping for Prime customers, which means you can have your new computer as quickly as tomorrow. If you're going to snag this deal, you've got to jump on it quickly. It's Amazon's latest Deal of the Day, and once it's over, it won't be coming back.

Right now, buying qualifying products via Amazon will also net you a Wolfenstein: Youngblood promo code until August 6, 2019. You'll get your code two business days after your order ships, but with Wolfenstein: Youngblood debuting on July 26, it might be a bit delayed. That's a lot of gaming value for one of 2019's best gaming laptops.

Alienware M15 Gaming Laptop | $1,515 (save $385)

This compact and lightweight gaming machine has a high portability factor and can handle most of what you throw at it. It's also a lot cheaper than investing in a Razer Blade 15, if you're looking for something to play on the go.View Deal

You'll also qualify for the Intel Ultimate Gaming Software Bundle Promo Code, which nets you one free game as well. There's no information on exactly what titles you can currently choose from, but two free games is definitely a boon, especially when one is a brand new release.

We praised the M15 for its "competitive specs" as well as its portability and form factor that "radiates elegance." This particular model is rocking an Intel i7-8750H processor, GeForce RTX 2060 graphics card, 16GB of RAM, and a single 512GB M.2 SSD. It's also incredibly thin, at just 0.71 inches, with only the Razer Blade 15 surpassing it it at 0.68 inches. It's nowhere near the powerhouse that the Blade 15 is, but it offers great performance for a lot less money—especially on sale.

Once you've gotten your new gaming laptop home, you're probably going to want some accessories. Pick up one of the best gaming headsets from one of these excellent choices, or pair your new computer with the best gaming mouse so you're not stuck aiming with the trackpad. Maybe you'll be able to pick one of these up during July's Amazon Prime Day PC deals...

Some online stores give us a small cut if you buy something through one of our links. Read our affiliate policy for more info.