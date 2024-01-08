Alienware's new x16 R2 laptop comes with a choice of Meteor Lake processors and an RGB trackpad, so you can bask in your own personal light show

By Andy Edser
published

The specs look impressive, but I can't take my eyes off that glorious RGB pad.

Alienware x16 R2
(Image credit: Alienware)

Alienware has always had a reputation as a brand that leans towards some of the more aesthetically interesting choices in gaming hardware design, but its new Alienware x16 R2 gaming laptop announced at CES 2024 might just take the cake. While the chassis design may look familiar, nestled underneath that per-key backlit keyboard on the higher spec models is an RGB multi-touch trackpad, and it's twisting my melon, man.

While light-up trackpads on Alienware laptops are nothing new, this one is much more controllable thanks to an array of 100 micro LEDs, which should mean the customisation options will be fairly comprehensive. More than that, rather than being a simply tacked on (and potentially tack-y) accessory, on the x16 R2 this sort of thing just looks so much more right, what with the RGB ring around the rear exhaust vents and the glowing Alienware logo on the lid courtesy of what the company calls its "AlienFX" lighting.

Stepping away from the showy design for a moment, the specifications for what Alienware says is its most premium gaming laptop are also rather impressive. You get a choice of Intel's new Meteor Lake Core Ultra 7 or 9 processors, a QHD 240Hz refresh rate screen, a selection of Nvidia 40-series GPUs ranging from the RTX 4060 all the way up to the RTX 4090, and Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos support including 6 speakers for 3D-positional audio.

Cooling wise the x16 R2 will make use of Alienware's Element 31 thermal interface material made of a "gallium silicone matrix", which in combination with the vapor chamber cooling solution and that substantial rear end should hopefully keep all that high-end hardware running cool, although we'll have to wait to test one for ourselves to find out.

Swipe to scroll horizontally
Alienware x16 R2 specifications
CPUIntel Core Ultra 7 155H/Intel Core Ultra 9 185H
RAM16GB DDR5X 6400, 32GB DDR5X 6400, 32GB DDR5X 7467
GPUUp to RTX 4090 16GB
Storage512GB/1TB/4TB NVMe M.2 SSD
Multitouch Alien FX touchpadOnly available on RTX 4080 and RTX 4090 configs
Image 1 of 3
Alienware x16 R2
(Image credit: Alienware)

It's a glowy, showy machine this, and if you're going to make one of those it's probably best to lean in a bit. Opinions will differ of course, but for me it weirdly fits. While I've never been a fan of laptops with a stick out rear chassis design, there's something about those smooth science fiction lines in combination with that glowy pad that really suits the aesthetic overall.

Alienware lappys are supposed to be a little (and sometimes more than a little) over the top, and here it looks like they might have struck a decent balance between the sublime and the ridiculous. 

That light-up RGB touchpad will be limited to the more expensive RTX 4080 and RTX 4090 configs, which if you ask me is a bit of a selling point for the top-tier models although still not enough to make me desire an RTX 4090 in a laptop chassis. Still, it's an impressive looking and well-specced machine on paper, and one that's likely to shift a lot of units given Alienware's popularity amongst gaming laptop buyers. 

Alienware hasn't given us a release date for the x16 R2 just yet, but pricing is expected to start at around $2,100 for the lower end spec.

_____________________________________
PC Gamer's CES 2024 coverage is being published in association with Asus Republic of Gamers.

Image


Best gaming PC: The top pre-built machines.
Best gaming laptop: Great devices for mobile gaming.

Andy Edser
Andy Edser
Hardware Writer

Andy built his first gaming PC at the tender age of 12, when IDE cables were a thing and high resolution wasn't. After spending over 15 years in the production industry overseeing a variety of live and recorded projects, he started writing his own PC hardware blog for a year in the hope that people might send him things. Sometimes they did.


Now working as a hardware writer for PC Gamer, Andy can be found quietly muttering to himself and drawing diagrams with his hands in thin air. It's best to leave him to it.


See comments