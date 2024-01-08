Alienware's new 32-inch 4K 240Hz OLED gaming monitor is made of pure want

We knew it was coming, but it's still exciting to see Alienware announce its new 32-inch 4K OLED gaming panel, the Alienware 32 AW3225QF. Alienware has also pulled the wraps off a new 27-inch 1440p OLED monitor running at fully 360Hz.

But first, that new 32-inch beauty. As with previous Alienware OLED gaming monitors, it uses Samsung's QD-OLED panel technology. So, the main novelty here is pixel density. At 140DPI, this new panel is much more dense than any existing OLED gaming monitor, which all currently max out at around 110DPI for various 34-inch ultrawide and 27-inch 1440p models, including Alienware's own panels like the Alienware 34 AW3423DWF.

Alienware says the new AW3225QF will hit 1,000 nits of HDR brightness, but it's not clear how this new high density OLED panel compares to existing QD-OLED monitors for full screen brightness.

One other feature that's not clear is the panel coating. The spec sheet says "anti-reflective" which might imply a matte rather than glossy coating. But then Alienware uses the very same language for both the glossy and non-glossy versions of its 34-inch OLEDs. So, we'll have to wait and see.

Elsewhere, the specs look fairly familiar if fairly fantastic, with response rated at 0.03ms and color coverage coming in at 99% of DCI-P3. Oh, and we forgot to mention one other thing. It runs at 240Hz. So, yeah, that's a 4K, 240Hz, 32-inch OLED, which is kind of what a lot of people would class as the ultimate gaming monitor.

The Alienware 32 AW3225QF will not, of course, be alone in offering a 32-inch 4K OLED monitor. There's an army of panels coming, some of which will be based on LG's WOLED technology. But Dell and Alienware tend to be pretty quick out of the block with panel tech, so with an actual availability date of January 11, the AW3225QF could well be the first you can actually buy.

As for pricing, you're looking at $1,199. That's actually less than Alienware priced its first 34-inch ultrawide OLED at launch in early 2022. Now you can grab one of those for $800. So, there's some hope that pricing on the new 32-inch model might come down fairly quickly.

If the 32-inch 4K model is arguably the most exciting new OLED from Alienware, the new Alienware 27 AW2725DF is no slouch, either. It's a 27-inch 1440p model optimised for speed. It gets the same 0.03ms response as other Alienware OLEDs, but ups the refresh rate to 360Hz.

That should make for a pretty unbeatable combo of low latency and sharp pixel response. It's priced at $899 and has the same January 11 on sale date.

