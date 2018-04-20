Alienware’s hotel room in Hilton Panama is an absolute gamer’s paradise

Twitter via Alienware Latinoamérica. Click for original. (Image credit: Twitter via Alienware Latinoamerica)

If a hotel room has a fully stocked bar and free cable, we consider it a win—bonus points if there's an ice machine nearby that actually works. Those basic amenities pale in comparison, however, to what you'll find in room 2425 at the Hilton in Panama. That's the Alienware room, and it's utterly ridiculous.

Featured at Xataca with a whole bunch of pictures to drool over, the Alienware room is a slice of gaming heaven that ensures actually sleeping will be the last thing on your mind. For one, there's a burly Alienware PC configured with an Intel Core i7-8700 processor, 32GB of DDR4 memory, and a GeForce GTX 1080 Ti graphics card.

If you prefer to kick back on the bed and get cozy with Alienware-themed pillows (okay, that might be a bit much), you'll also find an Alienware 15 laptop with a Core i7-7700HQ processor, 32GB of DDR4 RAM, and a GeForce GTX 1070 GPU.

Echale un vistazo al #Alienware Room 👽 🕹 en el Hotel @HiltonPanama ¡El primero de su tipo! 💙 pic.twitter.com/VPpw87sXyaApril 17, 2018

We're just scratching the surface at this point, though. In the center of the room there's a racing simulator chair featuring upholstery developed by NASA and phase change materials to absorb heat. It's situated in front of a 65-inch 4K OLED TV with a 5.1-channel surround sound system. There's also a desk, on top of which sits a 34-inch Alienware monitor. And over by the window you'll find bean bag seating.

That's not all, folks. The room provides access to an Oculus Rift headset for VR gaming, and there is an Xbox One Elite to play with as well (or just the controllers, we've seen mixed reports on that). There is even immersive room lighting that responds to gameplay via Alienware Effects.

Alienware's branding is prominent throughout, from the pillows on the two king beds to even the bathroom and glass shower enclosure. It's overwhelming, but that's the price you pay for having a hotel room with better gaming amenities than a decade-old TV that's nearly impossible to plug an HDMI cable into. Also, there's the price in dollars. As you might imagine, this level of gaming luxury doesn't come cheap—a night in the Alienware room runs $349. That's pricey if flying solo, though spit the cost with a buddy or two and it's much more manageable. Just be sure to call dibs on the posh seating.

Lead image via Xataca