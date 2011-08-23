Popular

Aliens: Colonial Marines trailer has Alien Queen, frantic door welding, screaming

By

[bcvideo id="1126075121001"]

A new Aliens: Colonial Marines trailer has hatched over on Evil Avatar , giving us a first proper look at the xenomorphs in action. There's even some shooting, a fair bit of panicked shouting and the ominous, omnipresent sound of the motion tracker. Aliens: Colonial Marines is due out in Spring next year, which means there's still time to get hold of an assault rifle, a grenade launcher, a flamethrower, a motion tracker and several rolls of the strongest masking tape you can find.

Tom Senior

Tom stopped being a productive human being when he realised that the beige box under his desk could play Alpha Centauri. After Deus Ex and Diablo 2 he realised he was cursed to play amazing PC games forever. He started writing about them for PC Gamer about six years ago, and is now UK web ed.
See comments