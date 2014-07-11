Alien: Isolation pre-order DLC will be available for purchase after release

Alien: Isolation's pre-order reward is two bonus missions based on scenes from the original film. Since learning of those missions, fans have been in an increasingly sickly state—made weak by the conflict between desirable extras and sensible pre-order scepticism. Now, bursting explosively from their chests, is the information that those missions—which feature original cast members reprising their roles—will also be released as DLC, to be made available after the game's launch.

"It's genuinely been great to see the reaction to The Crew Expendable and Last Survivor pre-order bonus content we announced yesterday and how excited you all are to re-experience those classic scenes from the original movie with our Alien," reads a statement on the Alien: Isolation Facebook page . "It's been absolutely amazing for us at the Studio."

"However, some of you have been asking if the two pieces of content are only available through pre-order or if we'll be releasing them at a later date as well. So, I can confirm today that we do plan to release both Crew Expendable and Last Survivor at a later date and we'll have more details for you guys on that shortly."

It's not the most surprising announcement: almost all pre-order 'exclusives' eventually emerge as separate DLC after a game's release. The difference here is that, unlike the majority of ill-thought pre-order guff normally offered by publishers, reliving key scenes from the original film sounds good. It's a thing that people will rightly want to do, and so credit to Creative Assembly and Sega for announcing their plans in advance.

Alien: Isolation is out on 7th October.

Thanks, Videogamer .