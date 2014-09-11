Alien: Isolation has gone gold, so here are the system requirements

Never fear, because Alien: Isolation is finished and ready to ship next month. Actually, do fear, because that's the point of the game I guess. In case you're frightened that your PC will lack the power to run Creative Assembly's new survival horror, take a look at the system requirements below.
I do hope these specs don't leave you horrified.
Minimum PC Specifications:
Operating System: Windows 7 (32bit)
Processor: 3.16Ghz Intel Core 2 Duo E8500
RAM: 4GB RAM
Hard Drive: 35GB required for installation
Video Card: 1GB DirectX® 11 (AMD Radeon HD 5550 or Nvidia GeForce GT 430)
Broadband Internet Connection
Recommended PC Specifications:
Operating System: Windows 7 (64bit)
Processor: AMD: Phenom II X4 955 – 4 Core, 3.2 GHz or INTEL: Core 2 Quad Q9650 – 4 Core, 3.0 Ghz
RAM: 8GB RAM
Hard Drive: 35GB required for installation
Video Card: 2GB DirectX® 11 (AMD GPU: AMD Radeon R9 200 Series or Nvidia gpu: GeForce GTX660)
Broadband Internet Connection
Alien: Isolation will release October 7. Check out our hands-on impressions based on the r ecent Gamescom build .