Agents of Mayhem is out tomorrow, so here's a launch trailer

Agents of Mayhem, the latest Volition open world action game which is kinda a Saints Row game, releases tomorrow. Despite having reservations when I previewed it a few weeks ago, I'm still pretty excited: dumb action games set in neon-lit future cities with characters that can triple jump are few and far between, after all.

The trailer above gives you a decent idea of what you're getting into: wanton cartoon violence, edgier-than-thou attitude, rapid switching between up to 12 playable characters and, most importantly, you can mow characters down with giant magical balls. Pretty cool.

Meanwhile, if you've committed to playing this, there are some new Nvidia drivers to install while you wait.