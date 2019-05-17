Add a 1TB NVMe SSD to your system for less than $100 today

Intel's 660p SSD is one of the slower NVMe drives on the market, but that's only compared to the best NVMe drives. It runs circles around standard SATA SSDs, making it one of the best bang-for-your-buck purchases when it comes to the best SSDs for gaming.

The 660p dropped from it's previous price of $170 or more down to $110 in the last few months, and today it's on sale for even cheaper than usual, dropping to below $100 (after rebate) for a 1TB unit. We typically only see this combination of price and capacity (1TB for less than $100) for much slower SATA SSDs. In other words, this is an outstanding deal on some speedy storage for your rig.

