Acer's Predator Helios 300 gaming laptop with a GTX 1660 Ti is just $899 right now

The Acer Predator Helios 300 is one of our top choices for the best gaming laptop, as it offers great hardware at competitive price points. Now you can get the 2019 Helios 300 with a GTX 1660 Ti graphics card for $899.00, a $100 drop from the usual price.

The model on sale has a Core i5-9300H processor, GeForce GTX 1660 Ti graphics card, 8GB of DDR4 2666 MHz memory, and 512GB NVMe SSD. There is one unused M.2 slot and one empty 2.5-inch SATA bay available, so you can add plenty more storage later if you want. The screen is a 15.6-inch 1080p IPS screen, with a maximum refresh rate of 120Hz—it's rare to see high refresh rate laptops go for under $1,000.

The majority of GTX 1660 Ti gaming laptops go for around $1,000, so this model for $100 below the average is a great deal. It can handle any modern game and deliver good performance in a portable package.