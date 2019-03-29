Acer is selling a recertified Ryzen laptop with RX 560X graphics for $430 today

The best gaming laptops have one thing in common—a discrete GPU. Typically that's not something you find in the budget space, though Acer is selling a its Nitro 5 laptop with a Radeon RX 560X tucked inside for only $429.99 today.

This is a recertified machine, but it's coming direct from Acer (through Ebay) rather than a third-party seller. It comes with a 90-day warranty. That's enough time to give it a proper burn-in.

This is a 1080p machine with a Ryzen 5 2500U processor, 8GB of RAM, RX 560X GPU, and 1TB hard drive, with Windows 10 Home. It's not going to set any benchmarking records, but it's better for gaming than an Intel ultrabook or other similarly priced laptop with integrated graphics. Toss in an SSD upgrade for $50 and you have a capable mobile gaming solution.

