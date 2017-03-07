Abduct an Alienware 15 R3 gaming laptop with GTX 1070 for $1,367

Alienware laptops are typically more expensive than much of the competition, though there's a 10 percent off coupon code (EXCLUSIVE10) that brings some pricing parity between the Alienware 15 R3 with other gaming notebooks. Using it on the default configuration drops the price down from $1,519 to $1,367.

Dell is already claiming a $556 savings from the laptop's supposed "market value" of $2,075. That seems a bit inflated to us, but whatever, it's all about the final tally and what that gets you.

In this case, here is what you get:

15.6-inch TN+WVA display (1920x1080, 120Hz) w/ G-Sync support

Intel Core i7-6700HQ processor

8GB of DDR4-2400MHz RAM (1x8GB)

128GB M.2 SATA 6Gbps SSD + 1TB HDD (7,200 RPM)

Nvidia GeForce GTX 1070 with 8GB GDDR5

Windows 10 Home 64-bit

The Alienware 15 R3 also features 802.11ac 2x2 Wi-Fi and Bluetooth 4.1 (Killer 1435), two USB 3.0 ports, a single HDMI port, a mini DisplayPort, a Thunderbolt 3, and a 99Wh lithium-ion battery.

Some of the components can be upgraded. For example, you can bump the RAM up to 16GB (2x8GB) and double the SSD storage to 256GB, which brings the tally to $1,455.29 after applying the coupon code, down from $1,617.

Go here to grab the Alienware 15 R3 for $1,367 (after coupon code) or here for the beefier setup.

Some online stores give us a small cut if you buy something through one of our links. Read our affiliate policy for more info.